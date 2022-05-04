The Funko force is strong on ‘Star Wars’ Day with exclusive new lineup

Exclusive preview of Funko and Loungefly’s lineup for Star Wars Day 2022, available at Star Wars Celebration. (Funko: Images used with permission)

Star Wars turns 45 this year, and George Lucas’s far, far away galaxy is just continuing to expand with new movies, TV shows and, of course, merchandise. All of those wares will be on display at the 2022 edition of Star Wars Celebration, which returns to Anaheim, Calif., for the first time since 2019 running May 26-29. And Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at the out-of-this-world merch that Funko and Loungefly are bringing to this celebration of all things Star Wars — from new Pop figures to accessories that would make an Ewok blush.

Let’s start with the crown jewel of Funko’s new batch of vinyl collectibles, a replica of the Millennium Falcon that comes with its original (and best) captain in the pilot’s seat: Lando Calrissian. You might want to buckle up … this Pop Ride ($30) will sell out at hyperspeed.

Pop Rides: Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Lando (Photo: Funko)

The gang’s all here in Funko’s five-pack collection of classic Star Wars characters ($59.99), with siblings Luke and Leia flanked by their father, Anakin “Darth Vader” Skywalker, as well as their furry friend Chewbacca and one of the Stormtroopers that often serve as target practice. (The Stormtrooper is also available as a single Pop for $12)

Star Wars Pop Vinyl 5-Pack (Photo: Funko)

Star Wars Funko Pop Stormtrooper (Photo: Funko)

Next time you crack open The Book of Boba Fett, make sure to have a cool can of Pop by your side. Funko adds the galaxy’s most resilient bounty hunter to its Vinyl Soda line ($14.99), proving once and for all that you can bottle awesomeness.

Star Wars Funko Boba Fett (Photo: Funko)

Pops and bags collide with Loungefly’s most x-cellent X-wing backpack ($105), which comes equipped with a handy seat for a vinyl astromech. You’ll never get lost when R2-D2 is your wingdroid.

Star Wars Pop & Bag (Photo: Funko/Loungefly)

Where R2 goes, C-3PO is sure to follow. Both droids are prominently featured among Funko and Loungefly’s Star Wars Celebration merch, with Artoo’s familiar blue-and-white features gracing a stylish cross body bag ($75). Meanwhile, the perpetually nervous Threepio can be seen on a bright yellow mini backpack ($90) and a zip-around wallet ($40).

Story continues

R2-D2 Cross Body Bag (Photo: Loungefly)

C-3PO Zip Around Wallet (Photo: Loungefly)

The bickering, but lovable duo also appear together as a collectible set of 3-inch pins ($25) that you can stick on the back of any bag. Look for additional Artoo variant pins hidden inside one of six Blind Boxes ($20 each).

Droids 3″ Collector Box Pin (Photo: Funko)

Star Wars Blind Box Pins (Photo: Funko)

Loungefly’s final batch of Star Wars accessories are modeled after the hit Disney+ animated series The Bad Batch. But don’t let that title fool you — these items are the opposite of bad. Choose between mini backpacks ($90 each) and zip-around wallets ($40 each) featuring the signature Clone Trooper helmets of two fan favorite members of Clone Troop 99: Hunter and Wrecker.

Star Wars Bad Batch Hunter Mini Backpack and Zip Around Wallet (Photo: Loungefly)

Bad Batch Wrecker Mini Backpack and Zip Around Wallet (Photo: Loungefly)

As Yoda might say: Begun our celebration of Star Wars has.

Funko and Loungefly’s Star Wars Day 2022 products will be available at Star Wars Celebration and on the official Funko site starting May 27.