The Full List – The Hamden Journal

Nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will be revealed today in London. Scroll down for the list, which will be updated as nominees are announced.

Among the frontrunners for nominations are Netflix’s German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which was longlisted in 15 categories, and Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which landed on 14 lists.

Charlotte Wells’ festival favorite Aftersun also appeared on eight longlists, including Best Film, Director, and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Other titles that were well represented included Oliver Hermanus’s Living and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

The BAFTA ceremony itself will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Actor Richard E. Grant has been set as the host, while British presenter Alison Hammond will lead the BAFTA studio, a new behind-the-scenes stream launched for this year’s ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will be the first held at the Royal Festival Hall. The BAFTAs were previously staged at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Royal Festival Hall has hosted the BFI London Film Festival’s world premieres and gala screenings for the past two years.

Also new this year, the ceremony will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories for the first time in BAFTA history. In previous years, the event has been pre-recorded and broadcast with a delay.

2023 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: