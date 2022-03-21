‘The Front Line’ Medical Drama From Michael Strahan In Works At ABC – The Hamden Journal

ABC has taken in for development medical drama The Front Line, executive produced by Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment, from writer Marc Halsey (The Resident) and ABC Signature.

Written and executive produced by Halsey, The Front Line is described as a feel-good medical procedural centered around Sebastian “Bass” Clark, a professional athlete-turned-doctor who left the front line of the football field to start over on the front lines of healthcare as a medical resident – a transition that a handful of real-life NFL players have actually made. The project follows Bass and an ensemble of doctors and staff at a prestigious Pittsburgh hospital as they navigate high-stakes medical cases with all the adrenaline, warmth, and big-heartedness of a great sports movie.

Strahan, Schwartz-Morini and Thea Mann executive produce for SMAC. ABC Signature is the studio.

Halsey is an executive producer on Fox’s medical drama The Resident. Previous credits include NBC’s Good Girls, Fox’s Rosewood, and the upcoming season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. He got his start as a writer on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. He is repped by WME and Gregg Gellman at Morris Levine.

SMAC’s production credits include ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid, season two of ESPN’s More Than An Athlete, The Cost of Winning and HBO’s State of Play: Happiness, Barstool Sports’ Coach Prime, Showtime’s Play it Forward and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild on TNT. The company has projects in development at numerous cable and broadcast nets including HBO, DIRECTV, Showtime, ABC, CBS, E!, NFL Network, BET, Audience Network, Nickelodeon, and Prime Video.

Strahan is repped by SMAC Entertainment, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. SMAC Entertainment is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.