the ‘flowers’ of South Korean baseball

In baseball-mad South Korea teams of professional cheerleaders pumping up players and fans with elaborate K-pop routines are as integral to the games as beer and fried chicken. Imported by American missionaries more than 100 years ago, baseball is South Korea’s most cherished spectator sport, beating out even football. There are no cheerleaders in Major League Baseball in the United States, but they are central to the spectacle in South Korea as they relentlessly dance, cheer and lead the fan chanting throughout entire games.