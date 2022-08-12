‘The Flight Attendant’ Zosia Mame, Aristotle Athari Lead Sci-Fi Romcom – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Flight Attendant star Zosia Mamet and Saturday Night Live’s Aristotle Athari are leading sci-fi romcom Molli & Max in the Future.

Principal photography on the New York-filmed feature debut from short film director Michael Lukk Litwak has just wrapped and pic has now entered post-production.

Set one billion years into the future and employing techniques used for Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the film is set in an absurd world where lead Max (Atharia) believes people change and Molli (Mamet) doesn’t. Over the course of ten years, six planets, four dimensions, and one space cult, they prove each other right.

Rounding out cast is Arturo Castro (Broad City), Michael Chernus (Severance), Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Erin Darke (Good Girls Revolt), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (Search Party), stand-up comedian Matteo Lane and seven-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!).

The Hamden Journal revealed last week that Mamet had been cast in Madame Web from S.J. Clarkson opposite Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. She plays Annie Mouradian in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and broke through in Girls, where she played Shoshanna Shapiro in all six seasons of the Lena Dunham HBO hit.

Athari recurred in HBO’s Silicon Valley and joined the Saturday Night Live cast in 2021, becoming the show’s first male Persian-born featured player.

Molli & Max in the Future is a Whiskey Bear Production in association with Senior Post, The Family, and Choreografx. producing the picture are Ben J. Murphy, Candice Kuwahara, Mallory Schwartz, Litwak, and Kate Geller, who also acts as casting director. Co-producers are Ted Geoghegan and Ivy Lam, with Mamet and Athari executive producing alongside Josh Senior, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Luke Murphy, and Nicole Murphy.

Mamet is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Janklow & Nesbit Associates, and Weintraub Tobin Chediak. Athari is represented by Hyperion, Brillstein, and GangTyre. Michael Lukk Litwak is represented by Jeff Portnoy at Bellvue Productions.