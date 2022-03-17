‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Gets April Release Date, Explosive New Trailer (Video)

Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden may be sober, but she’s still getting into all kinds of trouble in the first trailer for “The Flight Attendant” Season 2.

HBO Max debuted an action-packed teaser for the upcoming second season on Thursday along with release date and episode schedule details. The eight-episode Season 2 premieres with two new episodes on April 28, followed by a new episode every week until the finale on May 26, all of which will be available exclusively on HBO Max.

After the wild events of Season 1, which followed Cuoco’s alcoholic flight attendant on a mission to find a murderer after she woke up next to a dead body with no memory of how she got there, Season 2 picks up a year later, when Cassie is sober and moonlighting as a CIA asset, which sets her up for her next adventure: when she witnesses a murder while on an overseas assignment, she gets wrapped up in another international mystery.

Alongside Cuoco, returning “The Flight Attendant” regulars are Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, with recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall.

Season 2 also introduces newcomers including Mo McRae as her CIA handler Benjamin Berry, as well as Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria, and guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

“The Flight Attendant” is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who executive produces alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.

Watch the “Flight Attendant” Season 2 trailer above.