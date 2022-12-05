‘The Flash’ Will Release One Week Earlier as Warner Bros. Adjusts Theatrical Slate – Film News in Brief

Warner Bros. has made a few adjustments to its theatrical slate, moving the release date of its DC superhero film “The Flash” up one week. Originally set for June 23, 2023, the film will now hit theaters on June 16, 2023. The DC Comics entry, which has faced skepticism regarding its potential release due to controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller, will follow after “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” bows on March 17, 2023.

Additionally, Warner Bros. has set a limited theatrical release for the animated feature “Mummies.” The film, helmed by first-time feature director Juan Jesus Garcia Galocha, will be on the big screen in some markets on Feb. 24, 2023. Jordi Gasull, Pedro Solis and Toni Novella produce.

More from Variety

Austin Butler to Be Honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Austin Butler is set to receive the Breakthrough Performance Award for his performance in “Elvis” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

“Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular film Elvis. The heart and soul of the movie, Butler’s dedication to this role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen through multiple decades of the often-tumultuous life Elvis lived, as well as the sprawling live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a way previously unseen on the big screen,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “We are honored to present the Breakthrough Performance Award to Austin Butler.”

In July, Butler won the best actor award for his role as Elvis from the Hollywood Critics Association. His upcoming projects include “Dune: Part Two,” “Masters of the Air” and “The Bikeriders.”

Story continues

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place on Jan. 5 at the Palms Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16.

Roadside Attractions Acquires “Moving On,” Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

Roadside Attractions will release Paul Weitz’s “Moving On,” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The comedy film follows Fonda and Tomlin as estranged pals who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased friend. Zach Schiller, David Boies, Tyler Zacharia, Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings serve as executive producers, while Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer, Chris Parker, Dylan Sellers and Weitz produce.

“Moving On” will be released in theaters March 17.

American Society of Cinematographers to Honor Stephen Goldblatt with Lifetime Achievement Award

The American Society of Cinematographers will honor the careers of members Stephen Goldblatt, Darius Khondji, Fred Murphy, Charlie Lieberman and Sam Nicholson at the 37th Annual Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography Gala.

ASC will present Goldblatt with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Khondji with the International Award; Murphy with ASC Career Achievement in Television Award; Lieberman with the Presidents Award; and Nicholson with the Curtis Clark ASC Technical Achievement Award.

Goldblatt’s credits include “Get On Up,” “The Help,” “Julie & Julia,” “Closer,” “Charlie Wilson’s War and “Lethal Weapon.” His work on “Batman Forever” and “The Prince of Tides” earned him Oscar and ASC Award nominations, and his contributions to “Angels in America,” “Path to War” and “Conspiracy” scored him multiple Emmy nominations.

The ASC awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on March 5.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.