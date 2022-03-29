‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested In Hawaii For Disorderly Conduct – The Hamden Journal

DC’s The Flash actor Ezra Miller was arrested late Sunday night after an incident in a Hilo, Hawaii bar.

According to police, Miller, who is 29, “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.” Miller then reportedly “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke…and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

The actor was arrested, charged, posted bond and released.

Miller first appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since, the actor has cameoed in Suicide Squad, was featured in Justice League and finished filming The Flash late last year. The movie is set for release in 2023.

Here is the full statement the Hawaii Police Department posted to Facebook:

Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo.

On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.

Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. He provided the bail and was released.