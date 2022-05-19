‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Move To Midseason – The Hamden Journal

It’s all change at The CW after the youth-skewing broadcaster unveiled its fall 2022/23 schedule.

It will be a transitional year for the network, which downsized the number of original series that airs, and this is reflected in its schedule.

The big headlines include the final season of Riverdale is moving to midseason along with its Tuesday night sibling The Flash and will be replaced by new series Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and Canadian acquisition Professionals. Nancy Drew is also moving out of the fall, where it has aired on Friday nights, also shifting to midseason.

The third season of Stargirl will move out of the summer and will be placed on Wednesdays in the fall alongside Kung Fu, which had previously aired in midseason.

Franchise nights include a double header all All American and its All American: Homecoming spinoff on Mondays and Walker and spinoff Walker Independence on Thursdays.

Original scripted series are the domain of Mondays to Thursdays, as telegraphed by The Hamden Journal. Friday and Saturday nights will be fully alternative with Penn & Teller: Fool Us and a double bill of Whose Line Is It Anyway airing on Fridays and World’s Funniest Animals and new series Magic With The Stars, starring magician Criss Angel, launching on Saturdays. Sunday will be filled with Canadian imports Family Law and the fourth season of Coroner. There is, however, no sign of new reality series Would I Lie To You, a reboot of the BBC format from Robert and Michelle King.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network. “In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series.”

THE CW’S 2022 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00PM MAGIC WITH THE STARS (New Series)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (New Night)