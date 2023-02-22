‘The Flash’ Eyes CinemaCon Preview – The Hamden Journal

DC’s long-anticipated superhero pic The Flash will be getting its first-ever public screening at CinemaCon 2023, The Hamden Journal hears. The debut screening is set to take place on April 25, ahead of Warner Bros’ official slate presentation at the Las Vegas confab, showcasing the most promising, upcoming big-screen titles for theater owners.

The upcoming film from director Andy Muschietti (It) has long been dogged by controversy surrounding star Ezra Miller, who has run into one legal issue after another over the last couple of years — most recently pleading to unlawful trespassing in Vermont and accepting one year of probation, along with a $500 fine. But the project is one that new DC studio chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are high on, which is said to have the potential to help lay the groundwork for a bigger and better new era of the DCU.

Pic watches as Barry Allen (Miller) uses his super speed to change the past. But his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston and Michael Shannon are among the others starring in the title heading to theaters on June 16, after multiple delays brought on by the Covid pandemic and other circumstances. Christina Hodson wrote the script, with Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco serving as producers.

The next edition of CinemaCon, which most recently touted titles including major 2022 success story Top Gun: Maverick, is set to take place from April 24-27.

Today’s The Flash news was first reported by Variety.