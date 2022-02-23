‘The First Lady’ EPs Talk Potential Future Installments On Jackie Kennedy, Hillary Clinton, & Melania Trump – The Hamden Journal

The executive producers of the upcoming Showtime anthology series The First Lady are already thinking about what historical women to focus on in Season 2. Its debut season premieres on April 17.

Cathy Schulman and Susanne Bier teased during the show’s TCA presentation on Wednesday that viewers could see appearances from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Hillary Clinton, Hillary Melania Trump, Dolly Madison, Edith Wilson, Martha Washington, and Rosalynn Carter in future installments.

“I would be very intrigued to depict Hillary Clinton because I think that her position was so complicated… I think that would be incredibly interesting,” said Bier.

Schulman added, “If we could figure out a way to do Jackie Kennedy that didn’t tell the same old story again—particularly the latter part of her life— I’m fascinated by that.”

When asked whether or not they’d consider Melania Trump, the duo debated who would respond.

“I think the series could do with a fun season, so let’s talk about that,” Bier said with a laugh.

Anderson interrupted the playful banter refocusing the conversation. She said, “I think the hope is that there’s going to be future seasons so they’ll have the opportunity to have more First Ladies represented. So maybe not just four but maybe 104.”

The “fascinating” life of Wilson, wife of Woodrow Wilson, stands out to Schulman because “not only did she run the country, nobody knew she was running the country.”

She also admits she’s currently “obsessing” over Washington, who was married to the first President of the United States, George Washington because she’s “intrigued about how it all began.”

The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Season 1 focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).