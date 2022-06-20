The final predictions for all 58 picks

The NBA draft is just three days away as teams and prospects begin to wrap up their preparations after another lengthy process involving countless workouts and interviews.

Teams around the NBA will be curious to see how the Orlando Magic approach the No. 1 pick. Magic president Jeff Weltman said on Monday the team hasn’t finalized its pick yet, but the candidate pool appears to be narrowed down to Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr.

NBA draft workout tracker 2022: Where prospects have visited

The rumors and speculation are beginning to heat up as is typically the case during the week of the draft. Thursday night is once again expected to be filled with plenty of trades and other related activity as teams zero in on their prospects.

Rookie Wire took one final look at the next rookie class and projected all 58 picks based on the latest information available ahead of the draft on Thursday.

Note: The 2022 draft will only have 58 picks after the Bucks and Heat were stripped of their second-round picks by the NBA.

Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Height: 6-10

Weight: 220

Year: Freshman

Position: F

For much of the pre-draft process, we have had Chet Holmgren going to the Magic at No. 1 but now believe Smith will be the choice. The positional fit with the Magic seems too good to pass on, despite the upside and higher potential of Holmgren. Smith worked out with the Magic on June 9 and said it is his ability to shoot and defend that should enable him to go No. 1.

The rumors of Holmgren wanting to fall to the Thunder at No. 2 also could play a factor on draft night. However, Holmgren, as reported by Rookie Wire, met with the Magic in Orlando for two days last week. The Magic were also expected to meet with Paolo Banchero and are still finalizing their decision.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 7-0

Weight: 195

Year: Freshman

Position: C

The rumors and draft posturing are peaking with the festivities rapidly approaching on Thursday. Holmgren and his agent, Bill Duffy, are rumored to want to fall to the Thunder given the roster fit and long-term outlook of the team. Holmgren projects to be a great addition to the Thunder and would likely thrive next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Holmgren has most commonly been projected to go second to OKC and now appears to be on the verge of joining the organization.

Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: F

The only known workout for Banchero ahead of the draft has been with the Rockets, the team most thought to land him after Smith and Holmgren are off the board. The trade of Christian Wood last week to the Dallas Mavericks also has many believing that Banchero will be the pick. The trade opened up minutes in the frontcourt as Banchero looks to have a path to play alongside Alperen Sengun. The three top prospects this year each look to have different skillsets to bring to the next level, and each would be welcomed in Houston with open arms.

Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

The Kings could end up not making this selection as the team has reportedly heard from at least four teams looking to move up. While the team that ultimately makes this pick is not set in stone, Ivey appears to be the player that will be taken. Those teams each have eyes on Ivey and could look to take him given his overall skills as a guard that can contribute now and potentially develop into a star. It is unclear what type of package of players the Kings could acquire with the fourth pick, but the front office has a key asset at its disposal and may look to use it. The first shake-up on draft night could very well come with this pick.

Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Year: Sophomore

Position: PF

The Pistons are reportedly among the teams that would like to move up to take Ivey but should be happy if they end up with Murray. He is viewed as perhaps the most complete player near the top of the draft and projects to have a smooth transition to the next level. Murray filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis and was the only player last season to record at least 800 points, 300 rebounds, 60 blocked shots and 50 assists. For a team just looking to add more pieces to its core, Murray will be a good choice to move its rebuild forward.

Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6

Weight: 204

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Mathurin measured in at 6 feet, 4 inches at the draft combine last month with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. He has the ideal size to compete at the next level, and teams will certainly be intrigued with his plus wingspan on the defensive end of the floor. Mathurin is viewed as one of the top shooters in the draft, which is certainly a need for the Pacers, and projects to fit into their backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton and others.

Portland Trail Blazers: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-9

Weight: 230

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Sochan, who will be among the 22 prospects attending the draft from the green room, emerged as an excellent defender with Baylor and can affect games in a variety of ways. He has an evolving offensive game but projects to be able to develop into a player that can run the show and create for himself at the next level. He has worked out with several teams, including the Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Thunder among others. We are a bit higher on Sochan than others, but his fit in Portland looks to be strong if the organization ultimately holds onto this pick.

New Orleans Pelicans (from LA Lakers): Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 195

Year: N/A

Position: G

The progression Daniels showed last season with the Ignite proved to be remarkable. He struggled at first with the competition but kept working to improve and that showed throughout the season. He even took the initiative to call Rod Strickland, a former 17-year veteran who is with the Ignite, and work with him on tightening his handle. They worked to ensure Daniels could create for himself while avoiding costly turnovers and the routines they developed are still used by Daniels today. Daniels will be taking that work ethic with him to the next level and would be a strong addition to the culture they are building in New Orleans.

San Antonio Spurs: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Height: 6-5

Weight: 198

Year: Freshman

Position: G

There is still much unknown about Sharpe after sitting out last season at Kentucky, but teams are certainly still intrigued with his ability and potential. The Spurs appear to be the floor for Sharpe as the former five-star recruit could be off of the board by now. We are a bit lower on Sharpe than most but if he can develop into the player many believe he can be, San Antonio would pick up a valuable rotation player that could potentially develop into a star.

Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 196

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Davis finished third in scoring in the Big Ten and proved a dynamic scorer by creating for himself or working in the mid-range, leading many to believe that he can develop into a three-level scorer. He recently earned praise from Tracy McGrady as the Hall of Famer believes he has the potential to become a star in the NBA. Only time will tell if that will come to fruition but there is a lot to like with Davis and he could be the pick here for Washington.

New York Knicks: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 194

Year: Freshman

Position: G

The Knicks have been mentioned as one of the teams interested in trading up, potentially as high as No. 4 to target Jaden Ivey. The asking price for that pick will certainly be high but if the Knicks can’t meet it, taking Branham here can help them. Branham proved a strong scorer that can go to work from all three levels and he believes it is that ability that separates him from the rest of the draft. He had an incredible rise up draft boards this year and projects to be a lottery pick, as a result.

Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers): AJ Griffin, Duke

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6

Weight: 222

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Griffin, who will not turn 19 until August, ranked fifth in program history in 3-point percentage and second among freshmen last year. That ability will certainly be a hot commodity at the next level and certainly an area of need for the Thunder. Landing with OKC will also ensure Griffin receives the playing time needed to develop into a potential 3-and-D player.

Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren, Memphis

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-11

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: C

Duren, who is one of the youngest prospects in the class, enters the draft highly touted for his ability on defense. He has the size to hold his own against bigger competition as teams will also be impressed with his 7-foot-5 wingspan. The Hornets could certainly use a defensive-minded big man and Duren would check a lot of boxes for the team, who is once again searching for its next head coach.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 216

Year: Senior

Position: G

Cleveland would reportedly like to move back in the draft if it meant acquiring an additional future first-rounder. It will also be interesting to see how the pending restricted free agency of Collin Sexton affects their draft plans, if at all. However, if they stand pat, Agbaji is a good option to consider at 14. As a four-year player, Agbaji can step in and help them now and provide another scoring punch. His potential as a 3-and-D prospect will certainly be enticing.

Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans): Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers (NBL)

Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Height: 6-9

Weight: 216

Year: N/A

Position: F

With multiple picks in this range, it will be interesting to see what Charlotte does this year. They didn’t find much playing time for James Bouknight or Kai Jones in the lineup last season so they could look to trade one of these picks and it is rumored that they are open for business. After taking Duren at 13, the Hornets could target Dieng here if they keep the pick. He is widely considered to be a first-round pick given his playmaking and defensive ability, something the Hornets could use more of.

Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 217

Year: Sophomore

Position: F

Eason was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award after a tremendous season. The Hawks could use a versatile defender like Eason on the roster. He also has a developing offensive game that took a leap at LSU. With more improvement on that end, Eason could transform into a great 3-and-D option.

Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn): Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-5

Weight: 209

Year: Junior

Position: G

Williams, who will be among the 22 prospects attending the draft from the green room, is among the biggest risers in the pre-draft process and likely solidified himself as a first-round pick after a great showing at the combine last month. He boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan and showed that he can do a little bit of everything. With three first-round picks now, Houston could look to take a player in Williams that still has plenty of room to grow and develop.

Chicago Bulls: Mark Williams, Duke

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 7-2

Weight: 242

Year: Sophomore

Position: C

Williams, who measured in at 7 feet, 2 inches at the draft combine with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, has the skills every team covets on defense between his ability to control the paint and rebound with his size. Chicago needs some depth in the frontcourt and Williams fits a lot of needs. He could be off the board by now but Chicago should absolutely take him if he is still available.

Minnesota Timberwolves: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 243

Year: Junior

Position: F

Liddell projects to bring a strong scoring ability and defensive chops to the next level, something that is needed for the Timberwolves at the position. He scored in double figures in every game last season, averaging 19.4 points, and also led the Big Ten in blocked shots. His range looks to start around here on draft night and could be on the Timberwolves’ radar.

San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Walker Kessler, Auburn

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel

Height: 7-1

Weight: 256



Year: Sophomore

Position: C

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year measured in with a 7-foot-4 wingspan at the draft combine and added about nine pounds from his playing weight at Auburn. Kessler would fill some needs for San Antonio in the frontcourt, especially on the defensive end, and could be a good possibility here.

Denver Nuggets: TyTy Washington, Kentucky

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-3

Weight: 196

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Washington established himself as a player that can do quite a bit on offense. He flourished on and off of the ball and limited his turnovers, leading the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.43). He is a strong three-level scorer with great court vision and projects to fit in well with the Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah): Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4

Weight: 187

Year: Freshman

Position: G

The Grizzlies have been heavily linked to taking a guard and Wesley could be an option for them to consider. He was the only true freshman in the nation to record at least 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3s and 39 steals. He excelled at using his athleticism to create for himself and getting past his defender. Wesley has a lot to offer at the next level and would be a good pick for Memphis at this stage of the draft.

Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Hardy, NBA G League Ignite

Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Height: 6-4

Weight: 198



Year: N/A

Position: G

With the Sixers back on the clock, after the Nets deferred their pick to next year, they appear to be open to a trade to upgrade the roster. In fact, Philly has been rumored to want to trade just about everyone not named Joel Embiid. Should the front office keep this pick, Hardy projects to be a good addition to the backcourt. He emerged as a strong scorer and really came on toward the end of the season, scoring in double figures in each of his last eight games, including a season-high 31 points and nine assists on Jan. 28. The Sixers look to be a team to watch on draft night as they could be active in trade discussions.

Milwaukee Bucks: Nikola Jovic, KK Mega Basket

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Height: 6-11

Weight: 222

Year: N/A

Position: F

Jovic, who was born in Serbia, was named the ABA League Top Prospect after averaging 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 29 games with KK Mega Basket last season. He shot 41.4% from the field, including 31.5% from 3-point range. He can space the floor and has also shown promise as a ballhandler and rebounder. The Bucks, as a team built to win now, could look to take him here as a player with prior professional experience that can add depth to the frontcourt.

San Antonio Spurs (from Boston): MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-6

Weight: 196

Year: N/A

Position: F

Beauchamp projects to be a good selection as a player that can step in and contribute off the bench. He can give the Spurs another strong defender with his 7-foot wingspan and elite athleticism. He will need to work on his shooting but, with the Spurs holding three first-round picks, would be a great choice to consider at this point of the draft.

Houston Rockets (via Dallas): Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 205

Year: Freshman

Position: G

The Rockets acquired this pick from the Mavericks last week in the trade for Christian Wood. They are said to be interested in packaging this pick to potentially move up but if they are unable to do so, they could look to take Houstan here. As a former five-star recruit, he possesses the physical tools and ideal skill set to succeed and is projected to be a first-round pick, as a result. The Rockets could take a chance here on a player with an additional pick and he fits the bill.

Miami Heat: Christian Braun, Kansas

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 209

Year: Junior

Position: G

Braun recorded a 40-inch max vertical leap at the combine and enters the draft as one of the most athletic players. He established himself as a strong two-way player at Kansas and should bring that ability to the next level. He seems to fit into the Heat culture quite well and could find himself on South Beach soon.

Golden State Warriors: Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-8

Weight: 227

Year: Junior

Position: F

LaRavia has rapidly shot up draft boards after a strong showing at the combine and in private workouts. He has a wide array of offensive skills that should translate well to the NBA and could benefit by playing for a contender. Fresh off of winning the title, the Warriors don’t have many holes on the roster but LaRavia projects to fit in well there.

Memphis Grizzlies: Dalen Terry, Arizona

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7

Weight: 195

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Terry, who was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, averaged eight points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals on 36.4% shooting from 3-point range. He ranked second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.84), sixth in assists and ninth in steals. He enters the draft highly touted for his ability to impact games as a low-usage player last season. Terry has had a strong pre-draft process and is on the verge of becoming a first-round pick.

Denver Nuggets (via Oklahoma City): Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-0

Weight: 172

Year: Freshman

Position: G

The Nuggets picked up an additional first-round pick after sending JaMychal Green to the Thunder. With another pick at their disposal, the Nuggets are reportedly considering taking a point guard at No. 30 to shore up their second unit. Chandler, who posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap at the combine, is highly touted as an athletic point guard that can create for himself and others, and is a player to watch here for Denver. He would also be perhaps the best player available at this stage so the Nuggets may get their wish to add a point guard. They have also expressed interest in packaging their two picks to move up so it will be worth watching what new president Calvin Booth does here.

Second Round: Nos. 31-40

31. Indiana (from Houston): Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

32. Orlando: David Roddy, Colorado State

33. Toronto (from Detroit): Kendall Brown, Baylor

34. Oklahoma City: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

35. Orlando (from Indiana): Trevor Keels, Duke

36. Portland: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

37. Sacramento: Max Christie, Michigan State

38. San Antonio (from Lakers): Ismael Kamagate, Paris (France)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio): Christian Koloko, Arizona

40. Minnesota (from Washington): Peyton Watson, UCLA

Second Round: Nos. 41-50

41. New Orleans: Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

42. New York: Ryan Rollins, Toledo

43. Clippers: Josh Minott, Memphis

44. Atlanta: Justin Lewis, Marquette

45. Charlotte: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn): JD Davison, Alabama

47. Memphis (from Cleveland): Michael Foster Jr., NBA G League Ignite

48. Minnesota: Gabriele Procida, Fortitudo Bologna

49. Sacramento (from Chicago): Dereon Seabron, NC State

50. Minnesota (from Denver): Jabari Walker, Colorado

Second Round: Nos. 51-58

51. Golden State (from Toronto): Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

52. New Orleans (from Utah): Keon Ellis, Alabama

53. Boston: Hugo Besson, NZ Breakers (NBL)

Milwaukee: Forfeited

Miami (from Philadelphia): Forfeited

54. Washington (from Dallas): Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

55. Golden State: Khalifa Diop, Gran Canaria

56. Cleveland (from Miami): Trevion Williams, Purdue

57. Portland (via Memphis): Yannick Nzosa, Unicaja (Spain)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix): Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

