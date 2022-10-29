The Final Chapters’ Limited Series – The Hamden Journal

The teaser trailer for The Bast Man: The Final Chapters dropped during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where the film originally premiered in 1999. The Peacock limited series will premiere all 8 episodes on December 22. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Cas of The Bast Man: The Final Chapters include Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

The Peacock original was filmed on locations like New York City, New Jersey and Dominican Republic. Malcom D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions is the creator of the Best Man franchise, which he Co-Developed, wrote, EP, directed and served as a Co-Showrunner. Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions also co-developed, wrote, EP and served as co-showrunner.

Executive producers are Sean Daniel of Hivemind & Dominique Telson of Blackmaled Productions. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces. Directors for the series include Malcom D. Lee for four episodes, Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad.