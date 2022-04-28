the fighters of Mariupol ask for a procedure that even Hitler agreed to in 1940

ALENA MAZURENKO – WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 17:39 Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sergei Volynsky (Volina), in a new video message, requests an “extraction” procedure for the defenders of Mariupol, following the example of the operation in Dunkirk in 1940. Source: Volynsky’s Facebook page Quote: “For 62 days we have been conducting combat operations in complete encirclement, we are currently located at the Azovstal plant and are carrying out tasks together with the units of the Azov Regiment and other units that are surrounded … There are more than 600 wounded guys of varying conditions in our group, they really need medical help, there are horrendous conditions, no treatments, no personnel who could help them. Also, civilians are injured, and we are providing assistance to them as much as we can. With us are hundreds of civilians, dozens of children, many people with disabilities, the elderly. The situation is difficult, there are problems with water.” Details: Volynsky reiterated that he was appealing to world leaders and diplomats so that the defenders of Mariupol would be heard and so that they would apply an “extraction” procedure, following the example of Operation Dynamo (Dunkirk operation, Dunkirk evacuation) during World War II. This is when, in 1940, the military of Britain and France were surrounded by German troops and blockaded in the area of ​​the city of Dunkirk. The troops that had amassed on the coast were threatened with disaster, but Hitler ordered the offensive be stopped and “not to approach Dunkirk closer than 10 km”. Winston Churchill, in a famous speech in 1940, called the events at Dunkirk a “miracle”. More than 300,000 French and British soldiers were evacuated during the rescue operation. Quote: “Today my main message is: save the “Mariupol” garrison. Apply the “extraction” procedure to us. It’s not 1940, it’s 2022. People will simply die here. The wounded will die, and the living will die in battle, civilians are dying here with us in bunkers, private houses and high-rise buildings, where they are simply being shot.” Volynsky added that the defenders of Mariupol hope for help. Background : Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that it had information that the Russian authorities were planning to send units of the National Guard and the FSB to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders at Azovstal. Ukrainian fighters reported that during the night of 26 April, 35 airstrikes were carried out against Azovstal, civilians were injured and they are under rubble At a meeting with Putin, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the invaders had taken control of Mariupol, and then added that Azovstal was controlled by Ukrainian defenders. Putin said on camera that there was no need to storm the plant, but after that the shelling of Azovstal only intensified. President Volodymyr Zelensky argues that the Ukrainian forces still lack the funds to carry out a military operation to remove the blockade on Mariupol. On 23 April, the Azov Regiment posted the first part of a video from the cellars of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, which was blockaded by the enemy, showing children hiding from Russian bombs. On 24 April, the “Azovists” released a new video from the Azovstal bunkers and tunnels. On it, women hiding with children in a shelter said that they had only a few days left of water and food supplies.