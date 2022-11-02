The Fed’s Next Rate Hike Is Coming. Why Powell Won’t Say the End Is Near.

The Federal Reserve will fire its next salvo in the war against inflation on Wednesday afternoon. That is likely to include an interest-rate increase of 0.75 percentage points and a hawkish tone from Chairman Jerome Powell at his post-meeting press conference. Markets won’t get their much-anticipated all-clear signal from the Fed.

Futures markets are overwhelmingly pricing in a fed-funds rate target range of 3.75% to 4.00% after this week’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which began on Tuesday. That would mean the sixth rate hike of 2022 and fourth-straight 0.75 percentage-point bump. The committee’s policy statement is out at 2 p.m. ET and Powell speaks at 2:30 p.m. ET.