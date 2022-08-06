The Fed Is About to Ramp Up Balance-Sheet Shrinkage. It May Get Dicey.

The Fed Is About to Ramp Up Balance-Sheet Shrinkage. It May Get Dicey.

by

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, shown during a postmeeting press conference late last month, has suggested balance-sheet shrinkage may go on for up to 2½ years.


Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Text size