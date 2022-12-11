The Fed Could Drive Bitcoin to $18,000 or Unleash More Selling Pressure

Cryptocurrency prices including



Bitcoin



drifted slightly higher Saturday ahead of an eventful macro week for markets. Highly anticipated inflation data and a likely increase in interest rates from the Federal Reserve will be the main events.

Bitcoin was changing hands at $17,174 on Saturday, up 0.1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. The price of the cryptocurrency fell three of the past five days while stocks also had a difficult week.



Ether



the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was up about 0.3% on Saturday to $1,272.