‘The Family Business’ Ups Brely Evans & Ben Stephens To Series Regulars – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brely Evans and Ben Stephens, who recur on Carl Weber’s The Family Business as Sonya Duncan and Curtis Duncan, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming fourth season. Additionally, Bern Nadette Stanis (Good Times), Nayirah Bosley and Sacaiah Shaw have joined the BET+ series in heavily recurring roles. Filming on Season 4 got underway last week in Los Angeles.

Based on Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series, The Family Business follows the Duncans, an upstanding, tight-knit family that by day owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York. By night, their business activities are more illicit in nature.

Evans’ Sonya Duncan is newly married to Junior Duncan; Sonya strategically compiles family secrets to make sure her husband is always one step ahead.

Stephens’ Curtis Duncan is a bounty hunter and the strikingly handsome nephew of L.C. Duncan who has become the family favorite in the kitchen and in the streets.

From Left: Bern Nadette Stanis, Nayirah Bosley, Sacaiah Shaw

Courtesy of Tri Destined Studios



Stanis will play Nee Nee Duncan, the feisty southern belle wife of Larry Duncan (Stan Shaw) who has come to New York to make sure her family is protected.

Bosley plays Lauryn Duncan, the new hip bubblegum chewing Duncan cousin fresh out of assassin school ready to join the family business.

Sacaiah Shaw plays Kenny Duncan, the crazy son of Larry Duncan, played by Sacaiah’s real-life dad Stan Shaw, trying to fulfill his father’s vendetta against LC.

Cast also includes Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera.

Nikaya D. Brown Jones serves as showrunner and executive producer and Trey Haley as co-executive producer and director. Weber serves as showrunner and executive producer for Urban Books Media. Hudson also serves as executive producer.

Evans can also be seen in the upcoming second season of UMC’s For the Love of Jason. She is repped by MMV Talent Agency.