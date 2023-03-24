The Fallen Sun Netflix Rating; Idris Elba Film Has 3M Viewers – The Hamden Journal

Detective John Luther’s movie debut helped lock up millions of UK viewers for Netflix, but the feature fell well short of other film offerings on Netflix.

Luther: The Fallen Sun was watched by 3M people on TV sets, according to Barb, the official audience research group. It has also occupied first place in Netflix’s top-10 movies in the UK for two weeks.

Luther was only sixth in the list of Netflix’s most-watched movies since Barb began reporting viewing figures for streamers in November 2021, according to a The Hamden Journal analysis.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spent two weeks in Barb’s list of the top 50 shows and films in the UK, amassing a total of 18.5M viewers in that time.

Don’t Look Up also spent two weeks in Barb’s list, meaning it was watched by 15M people. The Adam Project (11.1M), The Gray Man (6.9M), and Enola Holmes 2 (4.6M) also performed well.

The figures only include people watching on television sets, meaning that viewing on mobile devices does not feature in the numbers.