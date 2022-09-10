The Exchange, DDL Entertainment Pact Modern-Day ‘La Dolce Vita’ drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Exchange has announced a licensing and partnership deal with DDL Entertainment producers Daniele Di Lorenzo and Stefano Corti, who have optioned the rights to develop a TV series adapted from Federico Fellini’s 1960 Oscar-winning classic La Dolce Vita.

The series will be inspired by the themes of the beloved classic, starring Marcello Mastroianni as a tabloid journalist navigating the heady world of late 1950s Rome but will not be a remake.

The partners said the series will be rather a portrait of the state of contemporary media, culture, and celebrity, and the eternal pursuit of the “dream”.

They have yet to assign writers to the project but are expected to do so after a strategic development partnership is in place.

“La Dolce Vita is an instantly recognizable and beloved classic. We will bring the same daring, thoughtfulness, and beauty to this series,” said The Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea. “We want to create a contemporary series with the same iconic moments that will be talked about for years to come.”

This marks The Exchange’s first series adaption acquisition as they continue to grow the longtime sales outfit into a production, finance, and development company.

The Exchange is currently selling worldwide rights to Monica, Andrea Pallaoro’s third feature film that premiered in competition at Venice.

The Exchange, through its NEXT productions subsidiary, is currently in post on The Independent starring Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Cena and recently announced Untold, directed by Aaron Schinder and starring Nat Wolf.