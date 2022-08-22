The Euro Hit Parity With the Dollar Again. This Time, the Weakness Might Last.

Text size





The euro is at parity with the dollar.

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images





The euro fell enough to achieve parity with the dollar again. Don’t be surprised to see more weakness in the euro ahead.

In early trading, the euro dropped 0.4% to 0.9997 versus the dollar, finally falling below parity. It was a moment long waited for, as the common currency briefly dropped below that level back in mid-July. The last time the euro was worth less than the dollar at the close was in December 2002, according to FactSet.