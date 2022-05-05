‘The Equalizer’ Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 By CBS – The Hamden Journal

CBS has renewed its hit drama The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, for Seasons 3 and 4, beginning with the 2022-2023 broadcast season, the network announced Thursday.

The Equalizer is Sunday’s #1 scripted series, averaging 9.46 million viewers. Season to date, the show has amassed 1.2 billion potential social media impressions, according to CBS.

“The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.

The series is executive produced by Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, original Equalizer series creator Richard Lindheim), Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with CBS Studios. As previously announced, executive producers Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass will be the co-showrunners next season.

The Equalizer joins CBS’ previously announced renewals for The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Tough As Nails and Young Sheldon.