The envelope please | Dienhart

GAMES

Play this again: No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31 Never play this again: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13 What? Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20 Huh? No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13 Are you kidding me? Arizona State 45, No. 21 Washington 38 Oh. My. God: Texas 49, Oklahoma 0 Told you so: South Carolina 24, No. 13 Kentucky 14

COACHES

Wish I was him: Sonny Dykes, TCU Glad I’m not him: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Lucky guy: Jonathan Smith, Oregon State Poor guy: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Bret Bielema, Illinois Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Desperately seeking … anything: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

TEAMS

Thought you’d kick butt, you did: Ohio State Thought you’d kick butt, you didn’t: Washington Thought you’d get your butt kicked, you did: Boston College Thought you’d get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Arizona State Dang, they’re good: USC Dang, they’re bad: Michigan State Did the season start? Iowa State Can the season never end? Kansas State