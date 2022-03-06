‘The entire world stands with Ukraine,’ says Blinken as he meets Ukraine FM Kuleba

Reuters

War in Ukraine puts pressure on East European banks to prop up sinking currencies

BUDAPEST/WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is putting pressure on central banks along the European Union’s eastern flank to prop up their weakening currencies, forcing Czech and Polish rate-setters into market interventions and Hungary into prolonged rate hikes. The market sell-off in the wake of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and a looming energy price shock in Europe due to a surge in global oil and gas prices compound already strong underlying price pressures in the region, and the currencies’ sharp weakening could fuel additional inflation. Economists say against this backdrop, the region’s central banks – which have been fighting inflation with rate hikes since June 2021 – have little choice now but to intervene as needed and tighten policy further even as the growth outlook is set to deteriorate as a result of the military conflict.