‘The Enforcer’ Star Alexis Ren Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and online influencer Alexis Ren has signed with WME in all areas.

Ren is best known for her breakout performance opposite Antonio Banderas in the 2022 crime thriller The Enforcer alongside her vast online presence. On Instagram alone, Ren carries over 17 million followers. With WME, Ren will seek new opportunities on-screen in television and film alongside digital, fashion, and brand partnerships.

Earlier this year, The Hamden Journal reported that Ren has signed on to star in Latency, a gamer action thriller written and directed by James Croke. Ren will join Russian model and actor Sasha Luss in the flick, which follows Hana, a professional gamer who suffers from acute agoraphobia. When Hana receives a new game controller that works by interpreting her brain activity, with the help of her best friend Jen, she experiments with this new device only to soon discover the device may, in fact, be controlling her.

The film is currently shooting in Bangkok. Producers include Scott Clayton, Wych Kaosayananda, Gary A. Hirsch, and Jordan Gertner, best known for producing films like Vincent Gallo’s Buffalo 66, Larry Clark’s Bully, and Spring Breakers, directed by Harmony Korine. Red Sea Media shopped the flick to international buyers at last year’s American Film Market.

Ren is also the founder of We Are Warriors, a female-driven wellness community.

She is managed by Drew Hunter at EWG.