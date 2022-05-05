‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Snubbed for Daytime Emmys’ Best Entertainment Talk Show After 18 Straight Nominations

For the first time in 18 years, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has not been nominated for the Daytime Emmys Best Entertainment Talk Show. The snub for the series, and host Ellen DeGeneres, comes after its 19th and final season.

The syndicated show did score nominations for writing and set design, however.

DeGeneres made the decision to end her talk show in 2021, following multiple complaints of a toxic workplace. A WarnerMedia investigation into the allegations of harassment and racist comments and microaggressions led to the firing of executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

Last year, “The Ellen DeGeneres” show did snag a nomination for Best Entertainment Talk Show despite the scandal. DeGeneres has not submitted herself for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host “in years,” according to EW.

The other series nominated in the category this year are “The Drew Barrymore Show,” YouTube’s “Hot Ones,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna.”

As of 2021, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” had received 171 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and won 61, including four for Outstanding Talk Show (2004 – 2007) and eight for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment. DeGeneres has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host four times (2005 – 2008).