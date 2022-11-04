‘The Electric State’ Crewmember Killed In Off-Set Car Crash – The Hamden Journal

A crewmember on Netflix’ The Electric State was killed today in an off-set car accident in Georgia, where the sci-fi film is shooting. A source close to the network said that it happened “after working hours,” but provided no other details, including the name of the crewmember.

“Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources,” the source said.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Stanley Tucci, and is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The Hamden Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.