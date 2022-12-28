The Dramatic Fall of Carvana, "The Amazon of Used Cars"

It is a buoyant red in the portfolio of the shareholders of Carvana, the online used car platform.

In one year, their shares have lost most of their value, no doubt giving them the impression that they have invested in a penny stock.

And yet, Carvana  (CVNA) – Get Free Report had the wind in its sails at the end of 2021. 

The company was Amazon’s counterpart in the automotive industry. 

It had become the place where consumers went to buy or sell a used vehicle. The company’s business model was in perfect symbiosis with an economy that had moved online due to the restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic.