The Dow Handily Beat the Nasdaq in 2022. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

Y2K is back in a big way in the fashion world, but history isn’t just repeating itself on the runway. The stock market appears to be nostalgic for the early 2000s, as it is once again turning its back on tech.

There were few places for investors to hide in this year’s bloodbath, but those exposed to the tech-heavy



Nasdaq Composite



index undoubtedly had it the worst. Through the close Friday, the last trading day of the year, the Nasdaq had plummeted 33.1% in 2022, falling 8.7% in the past month alone.