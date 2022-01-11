The Dollface Crew Helps Stella Shop for a [NSFW!] in Season 2 Trailer

The Dollface crew christens a Bachelor-friendly bar, clumsily eludes one beau, learns hard lessons about first texts and helps Stella with a hefty decision in the trailer for Season 2 of the Hulu comedy.

Releasing all 10 episodes on Friday, Feb. 11, Dollface‘s sophomore run will follow Jules (played by Kat Dennings), Stella (Shay Mitchell), Madison (Brenda Song) and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) “post-pandemic, post-heartbreak” and heading toward turning 30. “Having successfully reunited with her friends, Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves,” reads the official synopsis.

On the Season 2 casting front, Jayson Blair (Good Trouble) will recur as a new love interest for Povitsky’s Izzy; former late-night host Lilly Singh will recur as the owner of the aforementioned queer bar who becomes involved (personally and professionally) with Mitchell’s Stella; Corinne Foxx (Beat Shazam) will recur as the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Song’s Madison; and Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will fill an undisclosed recurring guest star role.

