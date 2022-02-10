The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will leave you saying I do!

Just ahead of wedding season, a new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection has arrived.

Two years ago, the company partnered with Allure Bridals to launch the dynamic duo’s first line of gowns, and now, a new lineup of mesmerizing looks has been unveiled.

Featuring 25 brand new dresses, this year’s Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and Platinum Collection have a sensational mix of dresses that capture the spirit of Disney’s most beloved princesses.

There are Jasmine and Snow White-inspired gowns that pay tribute to the characters’ respective film anniversaries as well as a mix of other stylish, on-trend and modern ensembles within this year’s special collection.

PHOTO: Disney has unveiled its latest 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Bridal Collection featuring modern, on-trend dresses that capture the spirit of Disney’s most beloved princesses. (courtesy of Disney)

Starting at $1,799, sizes for the new collection run from 0 to 30.

One lucky bride will have the chance to win a bespoke wedding gown designed as part of the ongoing celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World by entering GMA’s “The World’s Most Magical Wedding Dress Contest.” See full details here and how to enter.

In addition to Snow White and Jasmine, the collection includes a rich mashup of other looks inspired by household Disney characters such as Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Aurora, Pocahontas, Rapunzel and more.

PHOTO: Disney has unveiled the 2022 Fairy Tale Weddings Bridal Collection. (Courtesy Disney)

As you’ll see ahead, throughout the collection, there are everything from classic silhouettes as well as alluring modern takes that are perfect for any wedding theme.

PHOTO: Disney has unveiled the 2022 Fairy Tale Weddings Bridal Collection. (Courtesy Disney)

PHOTO: Disney has unveiled the 2022 Fairy Tale Weddings Bridal Collection. (Courtesy Disney)

PHOTO: Disney has unveiled the 2022 Fairy Tale Weddings Bridal Collection. (Courtesy Disney)

For the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, the design team gave Jasmine’s look below a modernized feel by incorporating a beaded appliqué to the shoulder and a cuff for the adventurous, modern bride. While the Snow White gown, also below, has unique stitching that includes over 2,000 beads throughout along with intricate train detail of floral appliqués.

Disney has unveiled the 2022 Disney Fairytale Weddings Platinum Collection. (courtesy of Disney)

MORE: Minnie Mouse wears 1st designer pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary

PHOTO: Disney has unveiled the 2022 Disney Fairytale Weddings Platinum Collection. (courtesy of Disney)

The full collection of dresses will be revealed through an exciting virtual fashion show from Magic Kingdom Park on Disney Parks’ Youtube channel on Feb. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Shortly after the online extravaganza, the line will be available at select bridal boutiques across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will leave you saying I do! originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com