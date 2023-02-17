The Darkling Rises in New Trailer

Alina, girl, you in danger.

A new trailer for Shadow and Bone Season 2, which you can check out above, shows Kirigan, aka the Darkling, emerging from the Shadow Fold looking more powerful — and fearsome — than ever.

The sneak peek also teases the arrival of newcomers like Prince Nikolai Lantsov (played by Patrick Gibson), the youngest son of the King and Queen of Ravka, who sails around the world under the alter ego Sturmhond; Wylan Hendriks (Jack Wolfe), a chemist who’s very good with explosives and shares “some explosive chemistry with Jesper;” and Heartrenders Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan) and Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy).

Plus, do we spy Alina and Mal together together? Showrunner Eric Heisserer previously told TVLine, “I believe there is a lot of kissing in their future, should we ever get the opportunity.”

Jessie Mei Li in Shadow and Bone Season 2

Season 2, which premieres Thursday, March 16 on Netflix, finds the Sun Summoner on the run and determined to bring down the Fold. That’s easier said than done with Kirigan backed by a terrifying new army of “seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits,” per the official synopsis. “To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.”

Meanwhile, in Ketterdam, the Crows must “forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

Wasn’t that Shadow and Bone trailer a lot to take in? Drop your thoughts and predictions below.

