The daring body harness Beyoncé wore on the cover of her latest album ‘Renaissance’ came with an installation video

The cover of Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” features the singer in a silver body harness designed by Nusi Quero.Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood

The outfit Beyoncé wore on her “Renaissance” album cover came with an instruction manual.

Vogue reports that designer Nusi Quero provided Beyoncé’s stylists with a video of how to install it.

Quero told Vogue he found materials for the piece during a “scavenger hunt stroll” through Los Angeles.

The silver body harness Beyoncé wore on the cover of her latest album “Renaissance” was so complex that it came with an installation video for her stylists, according to Vogue.

In an interview with Vogue’s Alice Newbold published Tuesday, designer Nusi Quero said he made the piece for Beyoncé using materials he found during a “scavenger hunt stroll” through Los Angeles. As a former graffiti artist with a background in architecture design, Quero told the outlet that he doesn’t have any formal fashion training and that he’s still learning how to construct garments with fabric.

Quero made the base of the singer’s body art out of a half-spiked chrome grid lined with rhinestones, Vogue reports. He also praised Beyoncé’s styling team, Vance Gamble and Marni Senofonte, who had to apply the piece in six to eight different sections.

The work of art took only a week and a half to “figure out,” Quero told Vogue. “It wasn’t the sort of idea that I sketched out and then realized,” he said, adding that he prefers finalizing designs as he goes. “I made it by putting it together and discovering it as it happened. I adore making things in this way, although I think it can be frustrating for stylists, who are expecting traditional sketches and processes.”

Quero told the outlet that the superstar’s new album is “graceful, sexy, compositionally immaculate and shows Beyoncé as an empowered and courageous artist and woman.”

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award at the 63rd Grammys on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Quero did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Quero has worked with a celebrity. The creative shared a photo on Instagram last year of Kylie Jenner wearing one of his designs. British Vogue reports that he also designed a tattoo for musician Grimes in 2021, working with tattoo artist Tweakt to create a full-scale back tattoo for the singer.

During the interview with the UK publication, Quero said he makes work that “that’s outside of any relationship – aesthetically or symbolically – to the present culture.”

Beyoncé performs at the 2017 Grammys.Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Beyoncé’s newest album has earned positive reviews, but it’s also been embroiled in controversy since its release. After she received backlash for using ableist language in the song “Heated,” a representative for the star told Insider’s Ayomikun Adekaiyero that the lyric would be changed.

Monica Lewinsky joined fans responding to the change on Twitter, jokingly writing, “Uhmm, while we’re at it … #Partition.” The tweet refers to Beyoncé’s 2013 song “Partition,” where she references the affair between Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.

“Milkshake” singer Kelis also called out Beyoncé on Instagram for not having the “decency” to contact her before interpolating the track on the album. The sample was later removed from the song “Energy.”

