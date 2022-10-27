‘The damage is done.’ Dolphins’ Xavien Howard sued for giving woman STD, lawsuit says

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing a hefty lawsuit after a woman came forward alleging he knowingly gave her genital herpes — an incurable sexually transmitted disease.

The woman filed the lawsuit anonymously Thursday in Broward County Circuit Court, and is seeking damages in excess of $30,000. She’s also demanding the suit be heard in front of a jury, according to court documents.

Howard, a second-round pick with the Dolphins in the 2016 Draft, is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. His 27 career interceptions since entering the league are the most by any player in that time span.

The pair first met in early 2018 at a Quest Diagnostics laboratory, where Howard asked her on a date, the lawsuit read. At the beginning of their relationship, he told her that he had no STDs, even showing his negative test results.

In 2019, Howard learned he had contracted genital herpes but did not tell the woman, according to the suit. Instead, he proceeded to stand by his assertion that he had been tested several times, without contracting any STDs.

“With knowledge of his incurable sexually transmitted disease, and without disclosure, Defendant Howard continued to engage in unprotected sex with Plaintiff without informing her of same,” the lawsuit read.

After being tested in 2021, she found she had tested positive for the life-long disease and knew Howard was the only person who “could have transmitted genital herpes” to her, the lawsuit alleges.

Howard initially denied having herpes when she confronted him about the results — but eventually admitted to knowing he had it and apologized for passing the disease on to her.

“Maaaaan I been told you I was sorry for giving it to you,” he told her, according to the lawsuit. “But what can I do now? The damage is done. You keep bringing it up as if it gon change sumthin. Like yo a** can’t move on.”

Following her diagnosis, the woman said Howard made her feel that she had no choice but to have sex with him because she could spread the disease to someone else, the lawsuit read.

“Scared, confused, and never wanting to do what Defendant Howard did to her to anyone else, Plaintiff did continue to engage in sexual intercourse with Defendant Howard,” the lawsuit reveals.

Edwards Pottinger LLC, the attorney’s office representing the woman, did not immediately respond for comment.

In April, Howard signed a new five-year contract worth $50.69 million in new money through the 2026 season. So far this season, Howard has recorded 20 tackles and a team-high five pass breakups for the Dolphins, who are 4-3 entering a Week 8 road game against the Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins did not yet respond to a request for comment.