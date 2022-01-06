‘The Daily Show’ Erects NYC “Monuments” To January 6th “Patriots” – The Hamden Journal

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is paying tribute, in its own inimitable fashion, to the “patriots” of Jan. 6, 2021 – including Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Ted Cruz – with a pop-up, one-day-only installation of eight “monuments” in Manhattan.

“No hero played a bigger part in the Freedomsurrection than President Trump himself,” reads the satirical monument to Trump. “Though too humble to willingly release documents detailing the full scope of his efforts to stop the tyrannical will of the people, we do know he fought tirelessly to install turnover-friendly allies in the Justice Department…”

See photos of the monuments below.

A monument to Tucker Carlson calls the Fox News personality “a leader of the Rapid Revisionists,” while the inscription for Steve Bannon notes, “When the patriots stormed the Capitol steps, Bannon was right there leading the charge – from the safety of his podcast studio…”

Other monuments pay tribute to Sen. Josh Hawley, Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Lauren Boebert.

The surprise exhibit at 23rd Street and Broadway in Manhattan will stand until 11 p.m. ET. In a tweet announcing the monument, The Daily Show pleads, “Please don’t tear them down, because history.”