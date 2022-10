Social media reactions to the cancellation of The CW’s Nancy Drew are just starting to come in. For the fans, “absolute devastation” seems to be a popular summation of their feelings on the impending loss.

But the cast, writers and crew are out there now expressing their gratitude and looking forward to making Season 4 a great send-off.

Some of the early reactions below. We’ll update as more come in.

hi. I just learned about this a few hours ago so it’s all a lot & I need a minute, but wanted to come here & say that I LOVE YOU. thank you for making this experience the best it could have ever been. you are everything. this final season is going to knock your socks off. 💜 https://t.co/LplPtM3OMQ — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) October 27, 2022

As you might have heard, our fourth season will unfortunately be our last. The cast, crew, and producers send their love to each and every one of our amazing #Drewds. But don’t worry, #DrewCrew. We’re going out with a bang. Buckle in for a heck of a ride!https://t.co/EAkJykhxNF — Nancy Drew Writers (@DrewCrewWriters) October 27, 2022

All good things end eventually. What a GIFT getting to be in this universe for so long. I hope all of you enjoy the last season 4 of Nancy Drew when it comes out ❤️ there are too many words for what this show has done for my life.https://t.co/p5hvvQ234i — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) October 27, 2022