The CW Acquires ‘100 Days To Indy’ Docuseries In Demo Target Shift – The Hamden Journal

As part of an ongoing demo target shift, The CW has given a green light to 100 Days To Indy, a new sports documentary series about the road to the Indianapolis 500.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and Vice Media Group, the six-part series is said “to take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the personalities of the NTT Indycar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing’s greatest prize.” 100 Days To Indy will air on The CW network in Spring 2023.

The acquisition is part of an ongoing shift in programming at The CW. New CW owner Nexstar Media Group has indicated that it would be adding more cost-effective unscripted programming to its lineup, and that the demographic focus of the linear network will change over time, noting that the average age of a CW linear viewer is 58 years old.

“100 Days To Indy is a high-octane adventure grounded in emotional sports storytelling,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. “Alongside our partners at Vice Media Group, Penske Entertainment and NTT Indycar Series we have come together to deliver a series that will follow these champions of the racetrack and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both Vice and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT Indycar Series to a newer and more youthful audience.”

“Vice is honored to produce the first sports project with Nexstar and The CW since the acquisition, and to bring this series through the checkered flag with everyone at the network,” said Morgan Hertzan, President, Global TV at Vice Media Group. “The team at the NTT Indycar Series has an incredible journey for the world to join and Vice is looking forward to being in the driver’s seat with them.”

100 Days To Indy is produced by Penske Entertainment and Vice Media Group. The series is directed by Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for Vice.

The Hamden Journal is owned by Penske Media Corporation, which is not affiliated with Penske Entertainment.