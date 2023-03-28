The Cutest Couples at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

These stars made the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards the perfect occasion for date night

Christopher Polk/getty Allan Russell and Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

Joe Scarnici/Getty Allan Russell and Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer and her Scottish beau Allan Russell were smoldering hot while posing for cameras. Kramer went Instagram official with the former Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player in January this year.

Jordan & Kristen Davis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jordan and Kristen Davis

Jordan Davis and wife Kristen proudly showed off her growing baby bump while on the carpet.

Cole Swindell & Courtney Little

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Cole Swindell walked the carpet with his girlfriend Courtney Little before winning the country song of the year trophy later in the night.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Joe Scarnici/Getty Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Benatar walked hand in hand with her husband of 41 years.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sharna Burgess sparkled while snuggled in husband Brian Austin Green’s arms.

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hannah Godwin showed off her ripped abs in an all white ensemble, while her boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dylan Barbour, went for a more laid back look.

Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon

Joe Scarnici/Getty

The TikTokers were all smiles while posing for photographers.

Muni Long & Masimba Chibanda

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Famed singer/songwriter Muni Long walked the carpet alongside her husband, Masimba Chibanda.

