The Cure to Tour North America for the First Time in Seven Years

The Cure is hitting the road for a North American trek that includes three dates each at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Madison Square Garden. This will be the first time the band plays any North American shows since its 2019 festival appearances and its first tour in the region since 2016.

Following a slate of 2022 European concerts, the Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World” tour will kick off on May 10 in New Orleans and hit 30 stops across the U.S. and Canada with a closing show on July 1 in Miami. The Cure will be supported by Scottish post-punk band the Twilight Sad at all shows. See the full lineup below.

Notably, the announcement pointed out that the Cure has mandated that “there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour,” apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats. The move to turn off Ticketmaster’s platinum pricing for the tour goes against the ticketing trend that has often seen face value for select tickets skyrocketing soon after they go on sale, most famously in the case of Bruce Springsteen’s current tour.

Tickets will be made available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale, which is open for registration now, on March 15.

Though the band’s last studio album was 2008’s “4:13 Dream,” frontman Robert Smith has regularly teased a new body of work from the band throughout the past few years. Last year, the band reissued 1992’s “Wish,” and Smith most recently remixed Noel Gallagher’s “Pretty Boy” single.

May

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center

12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center

13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater

18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre

23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

June

01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena

02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center

10 CHICAGO, IL United Center

11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center

13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage

16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre

18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center

20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center

25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena

29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena

July

01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena

