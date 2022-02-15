The Crawleys go Hollywood (and to France) in Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer

The full trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era is finally here, and it’s full of shocks and surprises!

The Crawleys are apparently going to the South of France because, get this, Violet (Maggie Smith) has inherited a villa from an old lover! But that’s not all, Downton is also going to be home to a newfangled project destined to raise the ire of the traditionalists in the house: It’s going to be the setting for a film that will shoot there under the helm of producer-director Mr. Barber (Hugh Dancy).

And that’s not even all the drama that lies ahead for those who comb through the video with a watchful eye. Apparently Mary (Michelle Dockery) is having marital issues (or at least, “trouble in paradise”), while Tom (Allen Leech) is finally moving on from the loss of Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) and seemingly marrying Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), who he sparked a romance with in the first Downton Abbey film.

The trailer leaves us with many questions (was Matthew Goode unavailable once again?), but it also gives us our first major glimpse at what the movie has in store.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era

Ben Blackall/Focus Features Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

We get a look at new cast members Dominic West, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye, as well as Dancy. Plus, count how many winking references a single trailer can make to the meta-predicament of doing something so gauche as filming a piece of entertainment at Downton — the horror!

Creator and writer Julian Fellowes has previously said the sequel will pick up right where the first film left off, which itself began a year after the events of the series finale concluded the show’s six-season run.

“As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further,” he previously told PEOPLE. “We’re trying to mark the change — the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world.”

Downton Abbey: A New Era hits theaters May 20. Watch the new trailer above.

