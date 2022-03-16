‘The Courtship’ Dating Series Pulled From NBC, Moved To USA Network – The Hamden Journal

The Courtship is ending its date with NBC.

The reality dating format has been pulled from the NBC lineup and moved to USA Network.

It comes as the series struggled to find an audience on linear television with its premiere scoring a 0.2 and 0.92M viewers with its second episode dropping to a 0.1 with 0.59M viewers.

It was in a tough Sunday slot without much lead-in and the hope is that pairing it behind Temptation Island on USA Network will drive more reality TV eyeballs to the series.

The series, which was formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, was originally ordered by Peacock but was moved to the linear network last month.

It debuted on Sunday March 6 at 8pm. This Sunday, March 20, NBC will replace it with an original episode of The Weakest Link, followed by an Adele special at 9pm. On March 27, a recap of American Song Contest will air between 7pm-9pm, followed by The Weakest Link at 9pm and an original episode of Transplant at 10pm.

The Courtship will start tonight on USA Network at 11pm, following Temptation Island with its first episode. Next week, episodes two and three will air followed by episode four on March 30.

It will also air next day on Peacock.

The series will follow a heroine looking for her duke. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of the heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

It comes from Endemol Shine North America in association with its Banijay-owned British sister company Shine TV.

The series is exec produced by Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, Shyam Balse, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America and Susy Price for Shine TV.

Vulture first reported the news.