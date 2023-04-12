‘The Conjuring’ TV Series in Development at HBO Max

The horror of “The Conjuring” is getting the TV treatment.

HBO Max is developing a TV series based on New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring” universe. The news was announced on Wednesday exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

According to Warner Bros., “The Conjuring” television series will continue the story established in the feature films. Producer Peter Safran is attached to executive produce the series via his Safran Company banner. James Wan, who also produced and directed several films within the franchise, is in talks to also executive produce. Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions is backing the project alongside Warner Bros. Television.

Safran is currently under an overall deal with Warner Bros. and additionally oversees DC Comics properties for the Warner Bros. Discovery alongside James Gunn. The two assumed their new roles on Nov. 1 and report to Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav. They work closely with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group. In addition to being behind “The Conjuring,” Safran also produced the highest-grossing DC film of all time “Aquaman,” which raked in $1.15 billion at the box office.

The films in “The Conjuring” Universe including “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle,” “The Conjuring 2,” “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Nun,” “Annabelle Comes Home,” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” have collectively grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The next installment, “The Nun 2,” will be released September 8, 2023.

