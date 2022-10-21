‘The Conjuring 4’ in the Works at New Line

The Warrens will be back yet again for a fourth time, as another sequel to “The Conjuring” is in the works for New Line Cinema, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the third official film in the horror franchise’s lineage “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” from last year, will return to write “The Conjuring 4”; and the franchise’s long-time producers and filmmaking team James Wan and Peter Safran are also returning to produce.

While it’s expected that stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson would reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, no deals for the stars have been made just yet.

The exact case details and plot specifics for the fourth film are being kept under wraps, but the films are based on the real-life case files of the Warrens.

The eight films in “The Conjuring” franchise have together grossed $2 billion at the global box office, and New Line is also in the works on “The Nun 2,” a prequel spinoff that connects into the larger Conjuring universe and is filming now in France. The last film from 2021 was one of the lower grossing titles in the franchise but still made over $206 million worldwide.

Johnson-McGoldrick in addition to being a veteran of the horror franchise also wrote “Aquaman” and its upcoming sequel “Aquaman and the Lost City.” He also wrote this year’s “Orphan: First Kill.”

He’s represented by CAA and attorney Howard Abramson at Behr Abramson.

