The Company You Keep Premiere More Than Doubles Audience In MP35 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: ABC‘s new drama series The Company You Keep is continuing to find its audience since premiering in February.

Last month’s series debut has gained another 4.8M viewers in 35 days of multiplatform viewing. That brings its total audience to 7.2M. That’s quite a significant increase from its L+7 total, which hovered around 4M, meaning that new audiences are continuing to discover the series in its first month.

The episode also soared 435% in the 18-49 demographic from a 0.29 to a 1.39, according to ABC.

The Company You Keep gets a lead in from the long-running singing competition series American Idol, which is a staple among ABC’s programming.

The Season 6 premiere has now reached 9.9M viewers, which is up about 4.6M from its live+same day audience of 5.3M. It’s also up from the 8.3M multiplatform viewers that tuned in to the two-hour premiere in the first seven days.

American Idol is also up 208% in the ad friendly 18-49 demographic with a 1.88 rating (compared to the live 0.61 rating).

The audience for the premiere episode is about 10% higher than last season’s average audience. It also saw an 8% increase in demo ratings. It’s fairly normal for premieres to perform strong against a previous season’s average. As delayed viewing data becomes available for the rest of the season, it will become clearer whether the latest installment can sustain those higher ratings. So far, the season has managed to retain most of its premiere audience, averaging 4.9M live+same day viewers.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, followed by The Company You Keep at 10 p.m. ET/PT.