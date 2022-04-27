‘The Color Purple’ Musical Adaptation Adds Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, And Aba Arthur – The Hamden Journal

Oprah Winfrey’s new adaption of The Color Purple Musical recently made news with the addition of stars like Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R and King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis joining Fantasia Barrino.

Terrence J. Smith who has been cast as “Adam” in the film is a trained actor for both stage and film appearing in the musicals, A Raisin In The Sun and HAIR and made his film debut with the 2021 blockbuster, The Tomorrow War.

Tiffany Elle Burgess, cast as “Olivia” is an actress, screenwriter, and producer, and is also the author of the acclaimed children’s book Skin Like Mine. She recently made her television debut in The Wonder Years and in the SXSW critically acclaimed short film Glitter Ain’t Gold which was produced by rapper Common.

Aba Arthur is a Ghanaian American actor trained for both stage and screen. On stage, she has appeared in a number of notable plays including Proof and For Colored Girls. On screen, Arthur made her debut working with acclaimed Director Wim Wenders on the groundbreaking film 8. Most recently, you can find her on the popular ABC series, Queens.

The original Broadway musical debuted in 2005, scoring 11 Tony Award nominations in 2006 and winning for LaChanze’s role as Celie. It ran for 910 performances. A revival in 2015 scored four more Tony noms and won for Best Revival of a Musical and for Cynthia Erivo in her Broadway debut. The musical has also won Grammy and Emmy awards.

The Color Purple is slated to be released in December 2023.