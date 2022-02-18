The ‘Clown Car’ of Reasons That Trump Could Go Down

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump is closer to wearing an orange jumpsuit than he’s ever been.

That’s what TrumpNation author Tim O’Brien thinks anyway. It’s been three years since the investigation into the Trump Organization began and no Trump has been arrested. But with the news this Thursday that Donald has been court-ordered to testify and last week’s bombshell that his accounting firm Mazars USA was dropping him, O’Brien believes that could change.

He tells Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal that jail time is a real possibility for the Trumps and the signs are there.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus episodes, join Beast Inside here. Already a member? You can listen here and sign up for new episode email alerts here.

“Donald Trump has never been under the microscope with well-resourced, aggressive law enforcement officials like he is right now in the state of New York,” he says. “The prosecutors believe they have extremely compelling evidence against the former president. They’re not gonna bring a case against a former president unless they feel they’re on solid ground. So this is gonna become quite a legal showdown.”

Mazars jumping ship is one of the most “gigantic red flags that could be waved in front of your face”—especially because they “had a clown car” of reasons to do it, says O’Brien, who gives a rundown of them in the episode.

Later on the show, Molly asks former Biden White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt if COVID will ever go away, what the new Pfizer COVID-19 pills will be able to do, and if we should try to stay cautious or just live as normally as possible (Spoiler: He says a little bit of both).

Truckers Resurrect Bananas Theory About Trudeau’s Real Dad

And Daily Beast politics reporter Ursula Perano breaks down the restrictive Texas voting law, SB1, that’s ironically hurting rural districts, including red ones with Republican politicians.

Story continues

Plus! Molly and co-host Andy Levy discuss the forgotten Trump child, Eric, and why Barron has a better chance of becoming president before him. Also, does Sean Hannity hate cops now?

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.