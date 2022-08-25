‘The Cleaning Lady’ Creator Miranda Kwok Upped To Co-Showrunner Alongside Melissa Carter – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kwok, developer and executive producer of Fox’s drama series The Cleaning Lady, has been promoted to showrunner alongside executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter who will remain in her post under a new overall deal she signed with series producer Warner Bros TV several months ago. The shift from one to two showrunners will take place at the beginning of production on episode 207 of the drama’s upcoming second season.

Kwok’s promotion follows are natural progression for creators with limited prior experience who land a series on the air. When she created The Cleaning Lady based on the Argentinian format La Chica Que Limpia, Kwok had been on WBTV-produced The 100 for four years, rising to supervising producer, having been a staff writer on Spartacus: Blood & Sand. before that. She was paired with Carter, an experienced showrunner on WBTV’s talent roster, who was tapped to run the new series. After spending the 10-episode first season gaining experience alongside Carter, Kwok will now be elevated to the top job, which is considered an ideal situation as creators’ voice is imprinted into their show. They often work in tandem with a veteran showrunner, which is also the case here.

The Cleaning Lady has been a breakout for Fox, ranking as a Top 5 new broadcast drama of the 2021-22 season with the #1 largest total multi-platform audience for a new Fox show last season. It marked Fox’s highest-rated drama premiere in two years as well as Hulu’s most-streamed Fox debut in the network’s history.

Season 2 premieres Sept. 19.

Kwok is repped by WME, Intellectual Property Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.