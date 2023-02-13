The Class Photo For 95th Academy Awards – The Hamden Journal

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday hosted its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon to celebrate this year’s crop of hopefuls.

The event, at the Beverly Hilton, culminated with the annual class photo.

This year’s list of attendees includes past winners like Steven Spielberg and Roger Deakins, and previous nominees including Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, Sarah Polley, Rian Johnson, Mary Zophres and Diane Warren. Newcomer nominees included Brandon Fraser, Hong Chau, Austin Butler and Paul Mescal.

More will be coming from the lunch from The Hamden Journal’s Awards Columnist Pete Hammond, who attended.

The event kicks off a string of Academy programming leading to the Oscars, which will be held Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater and broadcast live on ABC. AMPAS-hosted screenings, panels and more are being programmed and will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Here’s a closer look at the photo:

Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S.

