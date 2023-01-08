The Chiefs introduced the world to the spinning huddle on gadget play vs. Raiders

This is a question that gets asked a few times a year, and it was proffered again Saturday: Who came up with this idea for the Chiefs?

Late in the first half of Saturday’s game at Allegiant Stadium, the Chiefs had the ball deep in Raiders territory. After a timeout by Las Vegas, the Chiefs broke their huddle in a most unusual fashion.

The Chiefs players all ran in a circle with their arms interlocked. It was fun and joyful and absolutely unlike anything anyone had seen before.

When they lined up, the Chiefs were in a new formation, too.

Running back Jerick McKinnon took the snap, threw it back to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes’ pass to Kadarius Toney resulted in a touchdown. Unfortunately, the play didn’t count because of a penalty, but this was awesome.

ESPN called it a huddle dance, and that was a good description, too. It was certainly one-of-a-kind.

Although they didn’t score off the play, the Chiefs reached the end zone on the next play on a Kadarius Toney 11-yard run.

After the game, Mahomes said the players worked on the play before Christmas and they called it “Snow Globe.” Coach Andy Reid saw the players doing it in practice and he liked it.

I think fans everywhere (except maybe Las Vegas) liked it, too.