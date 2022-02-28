The Chicks Book Their First Post-Dixie Tour, With Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis as Guests

The Chicks will finally get to take their new and improved moniker on the road this summer, as the trio finally will have the opportunity to tour behind their 2020 “Gaslighter” album, as they’d planned to that year before the pandemic intervened. Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis have been announced as opening acts for different legs of the outing.

The two-month, 27-city tour will begin June 14 in St. Louis and wrap up Aug. 13 with a show at the legendary Gorge in Washington state. The’ll make a visit to the equally scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado Aug. 2, with east coast dates including back-to-back visits to New Jersey July 6 and 8, at the P.N.C. Bank Arts Center and Waterfront Music Pavilion.

The only two-night stand on the tour is at L.A.’s Greek Theatre on July 25-26. (Unfortunately, by not appearing at the Hollywood Bowl, this will deprive fans of a meta moment if the group chooses to perform the “Gaslighter” song “Sleep at Night,” which seemed to reference singer Natalie Maines’ domestic history with the immortal lyrical anecdote, “Remember you brought her to our show at the Hollywood Bowl ‘ She said, ‘I love you, I’m such a fan’ / I joked that you can love me as long as you don’t love my man / There’s nothin’ funny about that.”)

Tickets go on sale for all dates Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Griffin will open the shows on June 14 through July 16, and she rejoins the last tour for its final swing Aug. 5-13. It will be a reunion of sorts, as the Chicks covered several Griffin songs on their first three albums, including “Top of the World,” which a previous tour was named after. Lewis takes on opening duties for a six-show stretch in the middle of the tour, from July 23 through Aug. 2, including the L.A. Greek dates and a detour to the nearby Santa Barbara Bowl.

A tour had been planned for 2020 behind the “Gaslighter” album but no itinerary was ever released before the pandemic drew all worldwide tour plans to a halt. That album was originally scheduled for May 2020, then delayed to July, by which point the former Dixie Chicks had made the decision to eliminate the word “Dixie” from their name amid heightened attention to historically, racially charged names like Lady Antebellum’s. Copies of the album ended up in stores with both the old name and the new one.

The summer 2022 tour itinerary:

June 14 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

July 9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 30 – Mountain View, CA @Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 13 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

